Football continues win streak, tops Eastern Kentucky

Story by Collin Morris, contributing writer

In the midst of the election season, the Racers continued their campaign for an OVC Championship with a 41-28 win over conference opponent Eastern Kentucky.

After starting the season 0-4, the Racers’ win improves their conference record to 4-2 with an overall record of 4-5. The victory also increases the team’s win streak to three games following their upset wins over ranked opponents Eastern Illinois and Tennessee State.

The game was a tale of two halves, as Eastern Kentucky outscored Murray State 18-7 in the first half, only to be outscored by the Racers 34-10 in the second half.

The Racers were led by the quarterback-receiver tandem of redshirt senior KD Humphries and junior Jordon Gandy. Humphries threw for 338 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Gandy caught for 218 yards and 2 touchdowns. The two also connected for a 74-yard touchdown bomb late in the third quarter.

Freshman receiver Mareio McGraw also contributed a pair of goal-line rushing touchdowns on 36 yards. Redshirt senior kicker Connor Mitchell converted two of his three field goal attempts, including a 38-yard make to start the fourth quarter.

On defense, Zachary Wade, redshirt junior defensive back, led all players with 17 total tackles. Redshirt junior linebacker Lamont Crittendon followed closely with 10 total tackles of his own. Troy-Wayne Quinn, junior defensive tackle, also had an interception return and two solo sacks.

In OVC play, the Racers now trail UT Martin 5-2 in the OVC and Jacksonville State 5-0 in the OVC, with each team having only two conference games remaining.

The Racers’ next game is at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Roy Stewart Stadium when they will host No. 2 Jacksonville State.