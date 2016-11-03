POLICE BEAT 11-3-16

Oct. 26

3:53 p.m. A caller reported the smell of burnt rubber and haze in the air at Hollis C. Franklin Residential College. Officers, the Murray Fire Department, Central Heating and Cooling Plant and the state Fire Marshall’s Office were notified. Cause was an overloaded dryer.

9:45 p.m. A person was reported as possibly smoking marijuana in Roy Stewart Stadium parking lot via the LiveSafe app. Officers were notified and an information report was taken.

Oct. 27

3:11 a.m. An officer advised of information in reference to a person entering a room without permission in Regents Residential College. An information report was taken.

9:08 a.m. The Murray Police Department reported receiving a report of a natural gas leak on the outside of Winslow Dining Hall. Officers, Murray Natural Gas, the Murray Fire Department, Facilities Management and the state Fire Marshall were notified. The gas leak was fixed by Murray Natural Gas and an information report was taken.

Oct. 28

1:39 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop at the corner of 16th and Main Streets. A citation was issued for failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance and failure to notify Department of Transportation of address change. The vehicle was towed by Burls Towing.

7:52 p.m. A caller reported a bike stolen from Elizabeth Residential College. Officers were notified and a report was taken for theft by unlawful taking over $500.

Oct. 29

2:52 a.m. A caller reported information in reference to a person with an active warrant at White Residential College. Officers and the Murray Police Department were notified. The person was arrested by the Murray Police Department and an information report was taken.

8:02 a.m. A caller reported a motor vehicle collision with no injuries in the White Residential College parking lot. Officers were notified and a collision report was taken.

Oct. 30

2:03 p.m. The Murray Police Department reported a medical emergency at Roy Stewart Stadium. Officers, Student Affairs and Murray Ambulance Service were notified. The patient was transported to Murray Calloway County Hospital and a medical report was taken.

9:10 p.m. A caller reported a possible assault in progress at the Sigma Chi house. Officers and the Murray Police Department were notified.

Oct. 31

11:43 p.m. Racer Patrol conducted an escort from Carr Health Building to a residential college.

11:43 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop in the White Residential College parking lot. A verbal warning was issued for reckless driving.

Nov. 1

11:43 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on Chestnut Street. A verbal was issued for speeding and failure to have an operator’s license.

Racer assist – 0

Motorist assist – 0

Arrests – 0