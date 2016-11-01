POLICE BEAT 9-1-16

Aug. 24

8:35 a.m. A caller reported an animal complaint in Hart Residential College. Officers and animal control were notified.

1:55 p.m. Public Safety received a fire alarm activation at Waterfield Library from the alarm center computer. Officers, Facilities Management and the Murray Fire Department were notified. The cause was determined to be an accidental activation.

Aug. 25

10:19 a.m. An officer reported a vehicle with the car alarm activated in the Old Richmond Residential College parking lot. The owner was notified.

2:05 p.m. A caller reported a medical emergency in the Curris Center. Officers and Murray Ambulance Service were notified. The patient refused transport by Murray Ambulance Service and a medical report was taken.

Aug. 26

1:20 p.m. A caller reported an assault complaint at Elizabeth Residential College. Officers were notified and the person was arrested and charged with fourth degree domestic assault with injury.

2:06 p.m. A caller reported the smell of something burning in White Residential College. Officers, Murray Fire Department and Facilities Management were notified. Smell was caused by burnt popcorn and no threat of fire was located.

Aug. 27

12:01 a.m. A caller reported the smell of marijuana at White Residential College. Officers and the on-call residence director were notified. An information report was taken.

7:46 p.m. An officer reported a possible fight in progress at Roy Stewart Stadium. Officers made contact with persons involved and no altercation had taken place.

Aug. 28

10:46 p.m. A caller reported a parking complaint at New Franklin Residential College. Officers were notified and the owner was contacted and informed of Murray State parking regulations.

11:06 p.m. A person reported theft of property in the James H. Richmond Residential College parking lot. Officers were notified and a report was taken for theft by unlawful taking under $500.

Aug. 29

Due to a technical difficulty at Public Safety, this crime log is unavailable.

Aug. 30

8:04 a.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop at 14th Street and Olive Street. A verbal warning was issued for disregarding a stop sign.

2:12 p.m. A caller reported a reckless driver on Gilbert Graves Avenue. Officers were notified.

Racer assist – 0

Motorist assist – 6

Arrests – 1