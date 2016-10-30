Roe leads tri-match at Spurgin Rifle Range

Story by Blake Sandlin, contributing writer

Third-ranked Murray State rifle team competed in its third tri-match of the year this weekend as it hosted both University of Tennessee at Martin’s mixed and women’s teams.

The Racers came out on top, finishing with an aggregated score of 4718, shooting 2353 in smallbore and 2365 in air rifle. UT Martin’s mixed team followed the Racers, shooting an aggregated score of 3427 while its women’s team rounded out the scores with an aggregated score of 3412.

Leading all shooters was Ivan Roe, junior from Manhattan, Montana, who ended the match with a score 1186. He shot his career high 592 in smallbore and closed out his shooting on the day with a 594 in air rifle.

After Roe, the Racer’s had four other shooters finish within the top five individually, helping to push the Racers towards a win. Bobby Broadstreet, junior from Ozark, Missouri, finished with scores of 590 in air rifle as well as smallbore, to help his team prevail against the Skyhawks.

UT Martin’s top shooter on the day was freshman Kaitlin Korinek, who finished with an aggregated score of 1159, shooting 578 in smallbore and 581 in air rifle.

The Racers will hit the range again when they face off against against Morehead State at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Button Rifle Range in Morehead, Kentucky.