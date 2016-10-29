Racers down Redhawks

Story by Bryan Edwards, contributing writer

On a six-game winning streak, the Murray State women’s volleyball team traveled to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to match up against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

This game is the third of five consecutive games on the road for the Racers.

The Belmont Bruins were able to end the Racers’ streak of 13 consecutive sets won in their last match, but Murray State was able to start another streak, defeating the Redhawks in straight sets 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-23).

Murray State opened the match with three straight points and jumped to 16-11. After the Redhawks rallied to get the score to 22-21, the Racers ended the match on a 3-1 run, ending the match 25-22.

The second set had back-and-forth action throughout, but the Racers squeezed through to get a 20-14 lead. The Redhawks rallied five straight points, and after a Murray State timeout, the Racers took the set 25-21.

The first part of the third set was closely led by the Redhawks, who managed to squeak out a three-point lead at 19-16. Murray State sparked a 9-4 run, capturing the set 25-23 and the match in a straight sweep.

Murray State was led by Kristen Besselsen, senior and commander of the right side. Besselsen recorded a double-double with a team high of 16 kills and also recorded 11 digs in the contest. Senior outside hitter Scottie Ingram would also post a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs.

Senior libero Ellie Lorenz led the way with 19 digs and senior setter Hannah Stultz would record a team high of 40 assists.

Murray State will be back in action at 11 a.m. today at UT Martin.