Finalists for career services director hold forums

Story by Emily Williams, Contributing writer

Murray State is in the process of hiring a new director of Career Services. Jordan Smith, chair of the search committee, said the three finalists will hold forums at Wrather Museum on Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.

“We need someone who has had a positive track record working with students and will continue that track record for us at Murray State,” Smith said.

He said the committee wants someone who is going to form a positive relationship with academic departments on campus to better assist students with finding internships.

“We also want someone who is going to go out into the community and research new positions for our students before and after graduation, as well as look at what skills are being requested by our community employers.” Smith said.

Don Robertson, vice president for Student Affairs, said the goal of the director of Careers Services is to assist students in finding their first job and obtaining the skills necessary to excel in their career.

“Some of it will be career coaching, some of it will be counseling,” Robertson said. “It’s going to be a lot of how we tie in more co-ops, how we tie in more internships, how we tie more into the economic development in the area and Career Services can be a big player in that.”

Robertson said the duties of the director of Career Services will be to engage the university and the region in a long-term productive partnership that will result in careers for students to help meet the workforce needs of the region.

Madison Lane, member of the search committee, said the public forums are designed so there is more authenticity and transparency between people who are invested stakeholders and the person that gets hired into the position.

“This decision is going to be very paramount in making sure that we have students who will be equipped after graduation to enter the workforce,” Lane said. “A lot of students are prepared in their field of study but they don’t know how to go about getting that first job, so the director of Career Services job is very important for us to establish connections not only to the students here on campus but also some community partnerships with local business and fostering that connection between students and their future employers. ”

Lane said she thinks the public forums are good opportunities for people to see the type of candidates that have been brought in for this last round of interviews.

“We encourage all faculty, staff and students to attend if you want to learn more about these possible candidates, since they are going to be working with so many stakeholder groups.” Smith said.

Forums: