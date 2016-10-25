Org Com Day highlights alumni experience

Story by Michelle Hawks, Contributing writer

During Murray State’s annual “Org Com” Day, students were given the opportunity to learn about one program taught at Murray State: organizational communication.

The event has been held for several years, though it is unclear how long it has been going on, and this year it took place on the third floor of Wilson Hall.

Students of all majors were invited to attend, but Patty Parish, organizer of the event, said this year’s focus was on students with undeclared majors and minors.

“People don’t come to Murray State to be org com majors,” Parish said. “We have to let them know we are here and that it is a viable option.”

Alumni and professors held panel discussions and answered questions about organizational communication and students were encouraged to speak with alumni and professors after each discussion.

Parish said most students begin to hear about organizational communication through their public speaking classes. However, she said while that class is part of the department, it offers much more.

She said no matter what field students are going into, communication is key and it’s a skill employers are looking for.

Beth Crowe, an alumna of the program, said she agrees with this observation and knows how important it is to have this skill.

Crowe said knowing the theories behind organizational communication and being able to apply them has been beneficial in her day-to-day life not only as the store manager of Silver Collections, but also as a wife and mother.

She said the biggest benefit of having these skills is being able to speak and communicate more clearly.

“People talk at each other,” she said. “We don’t listen to what others are saying.”

Jessica McCall, another alumna, said the biggest advantage is being able to resolve conflicts. McCall works as a County Program Technician for the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency where she said thanks to her communication skills, workers who have been there much longer than she has come to her with questions about how to handle situations.

Both Parish and Crowe said organizational communication will be increasingly important in the workplace as the younger generations begin to find jobs.

“It isn’t about just doing what you’re told anymore.” Crowe said. “It’s about happiness and job satisfaction.”