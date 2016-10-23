TCU tops Racers

Story by Blake Sandlin, contributing writer

Fifth-ranked Murray State welcomed top ranked Texas Christian University (TCU) as well as Jacksonville State University to Murray this weekend, competing in their second tri-match of the season.

The Racers came in second behind TCU, finishing with a total aggregated score of 4696. TCU put up a score of 4720 to lead, while Jacksonville State finished in third with a score of 4649.

The top performers on the day were Salli Li, Texas Christian sophomore, and Mindy Miles, Texas Christian senior. They both put up an aggregated score of 1182 to lead all shooters. Ivan Roe, Murray State junior shooter from Manhattan, Montana, followed those scores with an aggregated score of 1178.

In smallbore, TCU’s team dominated the standings, with five of their shooters in the top five. Ariana Grabowski, Texas Christian junior, led all shooters with a score of 587. For the Racers, Ben Estes, junior from Ozark, Missouri, along with Mackenzie Martin, sophomore from Fairhaven, Massachusetts and Roe all scored a 583 to lead their team.

In air rifle, Miles and Li led the way, both scoring a 596. Roe followed their performance with a score of 595. Meike Drewell, freshman from Austin, Texas, put in a high-scoring effort for the Racers as she finished behind Roe with a 593.

The Racers will compete in their third tri-match of the year when UT Martin’s men’s and women’s teams both come to Murray starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range.