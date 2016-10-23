Racers defeat Bruins

Story by Bryan Edwards, contributing writer

After their 3-0 sweep of Tennessee State on Friday, the Murray State women’s volleyball team remained in Nashville for a clash with the defending OVC tournament champion, the Belmont Bruins.

Belmont defeated Murray State 3-1 in their last matchup, which was in the OVC Tournament Championship, but the Racers returned the favor to the Bruins this year, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Belmont 3-2 (25-23, 26-28, 18-25, 25-19, 15-10).

After back-and-forth action between both teams, the Bruins edged the Racers out early with a 12-9 advantage. That advantage didn’t last long however, the Racers pushed back and tied the match at 17. The game remained close, and the Racers edged Belmont out 25-23.

Belmont opened the second set and took a quick 9-6 lead, but Murray State would again rally back to take a 19-15 lead. After Belmont would make a rally of their own, the Bruins passed the Racers 28-26.

The third set was close at the start, but the Bruins ultimately pulled away and took the third set 25-18. Belmont would outhit Murray State .270 to .000.

The Racers jumped out to an early lead in the fourth set and did not look back as they took the set and tied the match at two sets a piece.

The Bruins struck first in the final set, but Murray State answered their point with one of their own. The two teams battled point for point, then the Racers jumped up to take a 9-6 lead and didn’t open the door again for Belmont to make a rally, winning the set 15-10, taking the match 3-2.

The Racers were led by senior outside hitter Scottie Ingram who posted another double-double, recording 16 kills and 12 digs. Senior libero Ellie Lorenz led the team with 28 digs, and senior setter Hannah Stultz led the team with 42 assists.

The Racers (14-8, 9-1 OVC) will be in action again at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, against Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.