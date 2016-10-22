Softball finishes fall season 7-1

Story by Collin Morris, contributing writer

Friday night marked the eighth and final game of the Murray State softball team’s fall season; picking up two wins against Dyersburg State Community College, the Racers finished 7-1.

The Racers put up double digit runs for the first time this fall, defeating Dyersburg with a score of 10-1 in the first game and 12-1 in the second game. Head Coach Kara Amundson was pleased with her team’s performance on Friday, as well as throughout its exhibition games.

“Our most competitive game was probably the game against Carbondale,” Amundson said. “But I’m just really proud of how these guys have stood to different challenges I’ve given them either offensively or defensively. They’re working really hard every day in practice and it’s showing on the field.”

With a young team, containing nine underclassmen (over half of which are freshman), Amundson has said she would work to put together adequate lineups in to form the best fitting “puzzle,” according to a previous interview, and she now feels that puzzle is coming together as she learns more about her freshman.

“My freshman across the board have stood out,” Amundson said. “They’ve shown me things over time that have really let me know they’re going to be a good group of players. I’m proud with how they’ve gotten in here and worked as hard as they can and we’ve already seen growth out of them.”

Offensively, the two games contrasted one another for the Racers on Friday. A 6th inning rally carried the team to nine runs, breaking a five inning-long stalemate of 1-1 in the team’s first game. In the latter half of the double header, eight of the team’s 12 runs came in the first inning. Haven Campbell, junior pitcher from Gurley, Alabama, then shutout the Eagles with three strikeouts.

“[Haven] has grown a ton in her time here,” Amundson said. “You can see the maturity in her and she really busts her butt. And we’re starting to see that a lot as she’s getting up there and approaching the batters and attacking the zone.”

The Racers’ double header will conclude their series of fall exhibition games. Their next game will be their spring season opener.