Racers sweep Tennessee State

Story by Bryan Edwards, contributing writer

After winning its fourth consecutive match last weekend, the Murray State women’s volleyball team traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to face the Tigers of Tennessee State.

For the Racers, the match was the beginning of a five-game road trip, which began in Nashville and will conclude in Clarksville, Tennessee, when the Racers face Austin Peay State, who sit as the co-leaders with the Racers in the OVC.

The Racers entered this match with a 7-1 record in the OVC and were able to improve that record to 8-1 and extend their winning streak to five with a 3-0 victory over the Tigers (25-19, 25-13, 25-16).

The Racers have also won their last four games without dropping a set and have won 15 of their last 17 sets.

The Tigers were able to play back and forth with the Racers throughout the first set and jumped out to a 15-11 lead. The Racers strung together eight straight points to start a 14-4 run that would cap off the first set with a score of 25-19 in favor of the Racers.

The Racers would keep their momentum going, jumping out to an early 16-8 lead in the second set and would only allow the Tigers to score five more points in the entire set, winning the set 25-13.

Murray State repeated their play from the second set into the third, jumping out early and winning the third and final set 25-16.

Senior outside hitter Scottie Ingram led the way for the Racers with 17 kills, also recording six digs in the contest. Senior setter Hannah Stultz recorded 35 of the team’s’ 40 assists, and freshman libero Alex Kaufmann led the team with 10 digs.

The Murray State Racers (13-8, 8-1 OVC) will remain in Nashville for their next game at 2 p.m. Saturday against the defending OVC Tournament champion, the Belmont Bruins.