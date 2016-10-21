Men prep for final match

Story by Collin Morris, contributing writer

WOMENS

The Murray State women’s golf team completed the final outing of its fall season with a third-place finish at the Memphis Women’s Intercollegiate tournament hosted by the University of Memphis, shooting 61-over-par.

Moa Folke, junior from Tranas, Sweden, led the Racers with a score of 72-72-79—223.

Linette Holmslykke, sophomore from Vejile, Denmark, also placed right at the 10th place mark with a score of 73-78-76—227. Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria, freshman from Seville, Spain, placed 19th with a score of 75-79-76—230, followed by Anna Moore, junior from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, trailing behind at 26th place with a score of 82-73-78—233.

The Racers wait out the wintertime until the team’s next tournament on Feb. 26–28 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, at Oak Point Course and Osprey Point Course.

MENS

With scores of 301-295-299—895, a 31-over-par performance, the Murray State men’s golf team tied for fourth place at the F&M Bank Austin Peay State Intercollegiate.

Matt Zakutney, senior from Paducah, Kentucky, was the lone top 10 golfer for the Racers, shooting scores of 73-71-75—219.

“This was a really good tournament for Matt,” Hunt said. “He’s been on the verge of playing good, but he put three good rounds together and had a top 10 finish. Our team needed that; we have a really young team and the freshmen are playing good, but Matt sees the need to lead this group and this will be a stepping stone for him.”

Gabe Wheeler, sophomore from Saxton, Missouri, earned scores of 73-79-72—224, coming in 20th place. Avery Edwards, freshman from Paducah, Kentucky, placed 31st with scores of 79-75-73—227. Austin Knight, freshman from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, shot 79-72-79—230, a 35th place finish. Matthew Winder, redshirt freshman from Murray, finished with 76-77-80—233 in 44th place.

One final tournament remains in the men’s fall season with tee-off for the Samford Intercollegiate taking place on Oct. 31 – Nov. 1 at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.