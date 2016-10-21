Murray Police Department reports missing man in Murray

Staff Report

The Murray Police Department needs your help finding a missing man. Wesley Gibson, age 29, of Murray was last seen on Wednesday just after 1 p.m. on the 300 block of South 15th Street, according to a press release from MPD.

Gibson is described as:

White male

Short, dark hair

Approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall

Weighs 154 pounds

Wearing blue jeans, a dark blue shirt, brown work boots and aviator sunglasses.

Gibson requires medication for seizures, though his sister told police he has not been diagnosed with any mental health issues.

However, she said he has recently been expressing “severe paranoia stating that this area is doomed and people need to get out.”

She told police she believes Gibson may be going to see his ex-wife in Benton, Kentucky.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Murray Police

Department at 270-753-1621.