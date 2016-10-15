Racers sweep Tennessee Tech

Story by Bryan Edwards, contributing writer

After winning its two games in OVC play last weekend, the Murray State women’s volleyball team came back home to Racer Arena to play another doubleheader this weekend.

The Racers opened up their weekend Friday night against the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech.

After winning by straight sets in their last matchup, the Racers continued their winning ways with another straight set victory Friday night 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-7).

Murray State jumped out to an 11-10 lead but seven errors plagued the Golden Eagles and sparked a 15-2 run for the Racers to take the first set with a score of 25-12.

The second set of the match wasn’t very different from the first. Murray State continued the momentum in the second set, taking it 25-20. Senior outside hitter Scottie Ingram led the team in the second set with five kills.

After taking the first two sets in the match, the Racers came out dominant in the third period, winning the third set 25-7 and taking home the match for their third consecutive win and improving to 6-1 in the OVC, remaining tied for first.

Murray State had 45 kills in the game, compared to 18 from the Golden Eagles, and the Racers outhit Tennessee Tech .340 to .020.

The Racers were led by junior outside hitter Kamille Jones who recorded 11 kills. Scottie Ingram put up another double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs. Senior libero Ellie Lorenz led the way with 23 digs and senior setter Hannah Stultz recorded the team high with 39 of the team’s 43 assists.

Murray State will return to Racer Arena on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. against Tennessee State.