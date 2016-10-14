Racer soccer extends OVC streak to 18

Story by Quinnen Taylor, contributing writer

The Murray State women’s soccer team came away with another road win, beating the Eastern Illinois Panthers 2-0 and extended its unbeaten OVC streak to 18 games.

This victory not only expanded the Racers’ winning streak to five for the 2016 season, but it is their third consecutive shutout. Head coach Jeremy Groves said the shutouts have been a confidence booster for the team.

“I thought we played very well today in spells against a tough opponent,” Groves said. “It’s great to score three more goals and get another shutout. You can really see the confidence in our team and it was also very nice to get a bunch of other players who haven’t seen much time into a competitive game.”

The Racers jumped to an early lead in the first half after a goal off a penalty kick by freshman midfielder Madalyn Germann at the 21:12 mark. Murray State would convert another goal within minutes off a shot by senior midfielder Taylor Richerson after a quick cross to the top of the box at 23:58 to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Racers ended the first half with all five of their shots on goal, while Eastern Illinois took two shots with no shots on goal.

During the second half, Murray State snowballed its lead with a goal from a finish off a corner kick by junior midfielder Aaron Lankster at the 46:11 mark to increase the lead to 3-0.

The Racers finished the contest taking 14 shots with 11 shots on goal while the Panthers ended with just six shots and none on goal.

Murray State will be in action again with an away game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.