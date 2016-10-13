Game time for Racer Football

Staff Report

The Murray State Racers are coming off a bye week and take on the UT Martin Skyhawks at 6 p.m. Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium.

Murray State is 1-4 on the season and 1-1 in the OVC with its lone win against Austin Peay State 45-17 on Oct. 1. UT Martin had its Homecoming game Saturday and beat the Governors 45-31. The Skyhawks are 3-3 and 2-1 in the conference with OVC wins against Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech.

Saturday’s White Out Game features senior quarterback KD Humphries who had a career game against the Governors throwing for 455 yards and converting 49 of 60 pass attempts with five touchdowns through the air and one on the ground.

Skyhawk junior quarterback Troy Cook is 75-of-114 for 1,165 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. On the ground, UT Martin is led by Jaimiee Bowe who has 371 yards and five touchdowns on 79 carries.

Murray State hasn’t had as much success on the ground as it only has two players who have rushed for more than 30 yards. Freshman running back Mareio McGraw has 187 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown. McGraw is averaging 7.2 yards per carry and 37.4 yards per game this season. Junior running back Demetric Johnson is the only other Racer who has eclipsed the century mark in rushing for the year with 137 yards on 59 carries.

The Racers’ next game will be Oct. 22 on the road against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. Eastern Illinois is currently ranked 17th in the country.