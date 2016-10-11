SpringHill Suites hotel to open Nov. 9

Story by Michelle Hawks, Contributing writer

The SpringHill Suites hotel will not be open for Homecoming weekend.

A hotel employee said it is set to open on Nov. 9th. They are currently taking reservations beginning on Nov. 30th.

Erin Carrico, Executive Director of the Murray Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said there were currently 387 hotel rooms in Murray; the Marriott will provide 86 new rooms once it opens, raising the number of rooms in Murray from 387 to 473.

According to the hotel’s website, the hotel will provide guests with two types of luxury suites, as well as complimentary breakfast, free wireless internet, a fitness center and three meeting spaces.

The hotel will be located near the Holiday Inn and Best Western hotels.

As for Homecoming weekend, Carrico said though they could not estimate exactly how many people would be attending the weekend’s festivities, all of the hotel rooms available for reservations have been booked.

“We know a lot of people are having to stay up at the lakes or with family because we don’t have enough hotel rooms,” it said.

According to records, Corco Construction, a company out of Little Rock, Arkansas, won the bid to build the hotel. Representatives from the company declined to comment on the project or its completion date.

The Homecoming football game is set for Saturday, Oct. 29. Festivities will begin on Friday, Oct. 28 and end on Sunday, Oct. 30.