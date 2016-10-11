Letter to the editor 10-13-16

Letter from Paul Ellis from Lexington, Kentucky:

Donald Trump has said terrible things, but none of them would ruin our economy or destroy our country as the election of Hillary Clinton would. There is clear documentation of Clinton’s dishonesty and unworthiness. She has lied continuously about the Benghazi Attack and her State Department emails on her personal server. Clinton makes false promises to everyone to get their votes; Trump makes no false promises. Clinton says that she will raise taxes when elected; Trump will lower taxes.

Clinton has said in private that she wants open borders. This huge influx of immigrants will strain our health care, school, housing, and welfare systems, if not bankrupt them altogether. Open borders will also allow the continued flow of felons, drug traffickers and gang members into the United States. Trump will seal our borders from these bad illegal immigrants.

Clinton says publically she will restrict Wall Street from bad behavior, but privately she tells them that they are the best in deciding their own restrictions.

Clinton will continue the federal government control over much of our lives so that she can continue to control of our country’s wealth and power. Trump will make changes which give the control back to the people.

