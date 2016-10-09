Racers pace Panthers

Story by Bryan Edwards, contributing writer

After its five-set thriller Friday night, the Murray State women’s volleyball team was back in action Saturday afternoon in Charleston, Illinois, against the Panthers of Eastern Illinois.

Continuing the positive momentum, the Racers were able to sweep the Panthers 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-18).

Head Coach David Schwepker said he was pleased with the way the team played, and part of the effort was branched off of Friday’s win.

“The team responded well Friday night,” Schwepker said. “Tonight’s outcome could’ve been different had we not won.”

Kristen Besselsen, the redshirt senior from St. Louis who patrols the right side of the court, recorded 12 kills and added nine digs in the winning effort.

Schwepker praised Besselsen on her weekend performance.

“Kristen has been awesome this weekend,” Schwepker said. “And since she has come back, she has been a big asset in our games.”

The Racers jumped to an early lead in all three sets and never looked back.

The Racers out-hit the Panthers .256 to .153, recording 52 kills to Eastern Illinois’s 27.

Senior outside hitter and reigning OVC Player of the Year Scottie Ingram led the team with 17 kills, while recording another double double with 14 digs. Her 14 digs were second on the team to senior libero Ellie Lorenz. Senior setter Hannah Stultz led the team with 35 assists.

The Racers (10-8, 5-1 OVC) will be in action again at 7 p.m. Friday at Racer Arena against the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech.