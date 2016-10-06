Racers clip Golden Eagles for third OVC win

Story by Quinnen Taylor, contributing writer

The Murray State women’s soccer team kept the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles scoreless for 90 minutes to claim its third OVC win.

The Racers 1-0 victory boosted their record to 4-4-2. Head Coach Jeremy Groves said defense has been a concept they have focused on for most of the season.

“We’ve been talking about that for the whole season,” Groves said. “You’re not going to win every game 3-2. If you’re lucky enough to get ahead, you got to get a shutout and keep them off the board and that’s what we did today.”

After the first half, the Racers and the Golden Eagles were tied, as neither team had converted a goal. Both teams ended the first taking only two shots while the Golden Eagles had one shot on goal.

During the second half, the Racers scored at the 52:52 mark with a goal by senior midfielder Ali Critcher after junior defender Nyomi Devine gathered a rebound off her own shot to get it to Critcher, making it a 1-0 contest. The goal was Critcher’s first of the season.

Critcher said despite being scoreless in the first half, the Racer offense knew the game plan for the second half.

“Obviously in the first half we only had two shots, so we really had to come out in the second half and really work on pressing and keeping our numbers forward and not letting them get in behind,” Critcher said.

Murray State took 10 shots with four shots on goal, while Tennessee Tech finished with seven shots with four shots on goal.

The Racers next contest will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Cutchin Field against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, who are currently undefeated in OVC play.