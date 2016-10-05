Scheduled power outages during Fall Break cause campus closings

Staff Report

Scheduled power outages will be conducted during Fall Break for necessary maintenance and preventative repairs, therefore parts of campus will be without power on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7, according to an email from Facilities Management.

Facilities Management said during this time power will be available in buildings north of Chestnut Street, including White Residential College and Regents Residential College. All residential buildings and Winslow Dining Hall will remain open.

MSU Federal Credit Union will be open both days, and the Student Recreation and Wellness Center will open on Friday, Oct. 7, for normal operation.

Areas that will be affected by the outages include: Facilities Management, Roy Stewart Stadium, Heritage Hall, the General Services Building and all other campus buildings south of Chestnut Street.

Waterfield Library will resume operation on Sunday, Oct. 9. However, Pogue Library and Health Services will be closed for the duration of Fall Break.