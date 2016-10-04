Racer Oral Communication Center celebrates five year anniversary

Story by Sydney Anthony, Contributing writer

Murray State’s Racer Oral Communication Center celebrated its five year anniversary on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

“Five years is just a drop in the bucket,” said Hal Faulkner, director of the Racer Oral Communication Center.

Faulkner said students who visit the center are more successful, have a boost in self-esteem, are more likely to complete their degree and have more meaningful social interactions.

He said the Racer Oral Communication Center is successful because there is a dedicated space for the center that is well-equipped with technologies for communicating in today’s job market and the center is able to record presentations and practice Skype interviews.

Faulkner said he believes the center has no negative stigma as at some universities, here it is considered a positive learning assistance.

President Bob Davies said the Racer Oral Communication Center helps with the university rigor, meaning students go there because they are challenged.

He said he believes the center is relevant and helps students be competitive in the current job market where employers are looking for employees to be able to communicate and do so in multiple formats.

Julie Graham, a consultant for the Racer Oral Communication Center, said she loves working at the center.

“I love to help out people and learn each day from other consultants,” Graham said.

She said some days she meets with four or five students, and when it is fully booked the center can help 20 students a day.

Patty Parish, founding director of the Racer Oral Communication Center, said she was honored to lay the foundation and roots of the center.

She said through the vision of Dr. Jesse D. Jones, the center has helped over 8,000 students since opening in October of 2011, originally assisting 75 student the first semester it was open.

Parish said her advice to those attending the center’s anniversary celebration was to have a good introduction and good conclusion and to keep them close together.

Ashley Ireland, dean of University Libraries, said the center gives students the competitive advantage of communication skills and tailored, personalized feedback.

“The center is one of the cornerstone services offered by the University,” Ireland said.

According the library’s website, the center is open Mondays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday 10 am. to noon and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to noon. The Racer Oral Communication Center is located on the main floor of Waterfield Library.