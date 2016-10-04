Musical “Little Shop of Horrors” Photo Gallery

Staff Report

The Departments of Music and Theater at Murray State presented the musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” last week at the Robert E. Johnson Theatre.

The Murray State calendar of events described the musical as “centering around Seymour, his wanna-be girlfriend, Audrey and the alien bloodthirsty plant, Audrey II. The musical revolves around a floral shop on skid row where the shop owner, Mushnick, tolerates Seymour’s irks and ills. When Seymour learns that the plant he found needs blood to survive, Mushnick, Audrey, a scheming and pain-loving dentist, and other shop visitors soon become meals for the large plant.”