Men’s golf takes 4th at UT Martin

Murray State’s men’s golf team teed off in the two-day Skyhawk Fall Classic on Monday, held at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, Tennessee.

The Racers came in fourth place out of eleven teams, finishing with a team score of 880 (+16). UT Martin took home first place in the tournament, finishing with a final score of 860 (-4).

The tournament, hosted by the UT Martin Skyhawks, consisted of eleven teams, including Alabama State University, Alcorn State University, Austin Peay State and Tennessee State University.

The Racers found themselves in sixth place overall in the team standings with a score of 585 after the first 36 holes. On Tuesday, they improved on their performance, bumping up two spots to finish the tournament in fourth.

Austin Knight, freshman from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, led the way for the Racers, posting scores of 71-71-74 — 216 in three rounds of play. Knight shot par for the course, tying him for fourth place. Knight’s play earned him All-Tournament honors in the Skyhawk Classic.

Following Knight’s performance for the Racers was Avery Edwards, freshman from Paducah, Kentucky. Edwards posted scores of 72-75-72 — 219 in three rounds. He finished tied for tenth place.

Knight said going into the classic, his team knew they had a chance to win the whole tournament as long as they played well in all three rounds.

“Some of the positives were that we got to move ahead on the second day in the team ranks,” Knight said. “Also, I finished in the top five and got All-Tournament honors, so I think it’s just a positive going into the next tournament for us.

The Racers men’s golf team will tee off again Oct. 17, when it travels to Austin Peay for the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate.