One-lane traffic on state Route 121 on Oct.1

Staff Report

State Route 121 between Bailey Road and state Route 744/Coldwater Road, near the AGR Fraternity House, will be restricted to one-lane traffic starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1

Flaggers will be alternating flow of traffic. The traffic restriction is expected to be in place until about 3 p.m., according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

Jim Smith Contracting will be installing a cross drain at this site. Additionally, the contractor will be paving along state Route 121 near U.S. Route 641. Motorist should be alert for increased truck traffic.

According to KYTC, the project is approximately 70 percent complete. The project is expected to be completed in late fall.