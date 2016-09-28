Lane closure on US Route 641/12th Street

Staff Report

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, as of noon today the city of Murray placed lane restrictions along the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 641/12th Street.

The road will be restricted to one-lane traffic, according to KYTC. Motorists should move to the left lane in the project area.

“A crew will be working through the afternoon to raise manhole covers to prepare for night paving along the northbound lanes,” according to KYTC.

The road will remain restricted to one lane until the paving is completed, according to KYTC.