Soccer starts OVC season 1-0

Murray State’s Women’s soccer team logged a 3-2 win Sunday against Morehead State in its first conference game of the season.

In the first half, Harriet Withers, junior, from Murwillumbah, Australia, scored the first goal in the 25th minute. Four minutes later, Taylor Richerson, senior, from Murray, scored a second goal for Murray State adding to the lead before halftime.

Head Coach Jeremy Groves said he was impressed with how the team played in the first conference game of the season.

“I felt the first half was the best we’ve played all year. We were fantastic,” Groves said. “We created chances, we scored two goals. We limited them with the stuff that they did.”

Groves is no stranger to Morehead State. He served from 2010-13 as assistant coach for the women’s soccer team and helped lead them to three OVC tournaments.

Morehead State caught back up in the second half. Ashley Ritchie scored the first goal for Morehead. Five minutes later, Samantha Damante, Sophomore shot and scored another goal to tie the game.

With seven minutes left in the second half and the game still tied,. Murray State controlled the ball for the next four minutes until Withers assisted Cori Cain, sophomore, from Noblesville, Indiana, with a goal for the win. Cain said she was glad the Racers could seal the game without overtime.

“We were hoping we didn’t have to go into overtime,” Cain said. “It’s always not a good thing because you never know what is going to happen but we pulled it off.”

Murray State has its next OVC conference game at 7:00 p.m. Sept. 30 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, against Southeast Missouri State.