University recognized by U.S. News and World Report for 26th consecutive year

Story by Bella Utley, Contributing writer

Murray State has been nationally recognized as one of the top schools in the country for the 26th consecutive year, and according to an article from U.S. News and World Report, Murray State is ranked as a one of the top public schools in the region.

Out of the 1,374 schools that are evaluated, Murray State is 35th Regional University, 25th Best College for Veterans, 12th Top Public School and tied for 35th Regional University. Other programs that were highlighted included the engineering and business programs according to an article from US News and World Report.

According to this article, Murray State was also evaluated on qualities such as tutoring services, Women’s Center, health services, 24-hour foot and vehicle patrol, emergency telephones and controlled dorm access. Popular majors that were factored into the criteria include Nursing, Veterinary Technician/Assistant, Business and Education. Criteria also included the 15:1 student to teacher ratio, the 72 percent freshmen retention rate and the gender distribution across campus.

“I believe that our continuous striving in achieving this honor 26 times shows our deep commitment to the success of our students,” said Katherine Farmer, faculty regent.

Farmer said she thinks the residential college system is another factor that draws students in by not only providing a place to stay, but keeping them involved and on track in their academics.

“Murray State is a community of students, faculty and staff,” Farmer said. “The recognition proves we are excelling and providing a worthwhile education.”

She said she is proud of the high quality, student centered education that Murray State offers.

“The relationships built between the students and the faculty as they attend their classes through the degrees are developed especially through opportunities with experiential learning,” Farmer said.

Cameron McRoberts, sophomore from Verona, Kentucky, said she definitely recommends students come to Murray State.

“I chose Murray State because I took classes in high school through the college, so when it came down to deciding where to go, this was already an option,” McRoberts said.

Jacob Sandage, freshman from Boonville, Indiana, chose Murray State because of the Veterinary program.

“My favorite part about Murray State is the small town/homey feel that it has,” Sandage said. “It is very community based.”

Farmer is proud that Murray State focuses on a quality education that prepares students for not only working locally, but also across the nation and the globe.