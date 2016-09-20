Alpha Omicron Pi prepares to host Mr. MSU

Story by Michaelyn Modglin, Contributing writer

Alpha Omicron Pi is preparing to host their 36th annual Mr. MSU Pageant Sept, 23 to kick off Family Weekend.

“Mr. MSU is a male pageant that stars student leaders from various organizations,” said Jessica Loyd, AOPi’s chapter president from Herrin, Illinois.

“The philanthropy event is held every year to raise funds for the Arthritis Foundation.” said Meghan Keeney, AOPi’s philanthropy chair from St. Jacob, Illinois.

Keeney said the pageant raises roughly $10,000 each year.

Sixteen contestants will be competing for the title of Mr. Murray State University this year.

The contestants are Austin Spicer, Grant Knox, Wyatt Seed, Cooper Myatt, Sam Sonnier, Jacob Woosley, Jacob Shutte, Justin Davis, Arron Workman, Dylan Poole, Matt Turley, Clark Adams, Adam Culbreath, Seth Procasky, Tyler Anderson and Eric Johnson.

Keeney said the 2016 Mr. MSU theme is “The Bachelor,” which she said was inspired by the popular hit TV series.

The contest will be judged by Dana Howard, the social media marketing manager, Heath Keller, an associate professor, and Mallory Laplant, the assistant director of recruitment and coordinator of new student programs. Laplant is also an alumna of AOPi. All are employees of Murray State.

The contestants go through preliminary interviews. They are also judged on their talent and formal wear. In addition, there will be a Mr. Congeniality and Mr. Photogenic portion to the contest.

To vote for Mr. Photogenic, stop by the AOPi’s table set up in the Curris Center. Drop spare change in your favorite contestants photo jar to help him win.

To vote for Mr. Congeniality, voting will take place at Qdoba on Tuesday night between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Let the cashier know which contestant you would like to vote for.

“The philanthropy chair has been planning and preparing for this event since April of last semester,” Loyd said.

Tickets will be on sale this week in the Curris Center for $7. Tickets will also be available at the door for $10.

The doors to Lovett Auditorium will open at 6 p.m. on Friday night and the pageant will begin at 7 p.m.