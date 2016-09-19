‘Pride Day’ celebrates 21 years of residential college system

Story by Michelle Hawks, Contributing writer

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Murray State celebrated the 21st anniversary of the residential college system. President Bob Davies declared the day as Residential College Pride Day.

Residential College Pride Day was celebrated across campus with a variety of events, and students were encouraged to wear their residential colleges’ colors.

The eight residential colleges set up booths in the middle of campus during the day, giving students the chance to socialize with people within their colleges. Students wearing a shirt from their college were also offered the chance to win free prizes. That night, each college held their own festivities.

Squire Babcock, college head for Regents Residential College, said the residential college system allows students to feel connected on what can feel like a large and intimidating campus.

“Being a part of a residential college community gives students, particularly those who would otherwise feel isolated, a sense of belonging and provides opportunities for students to develop groups of lifelong friends, take on leadership roles, join a team or just expand their experience in and understanding of the world,” Babcock said.

Bassam Atieh, college head for Richmond Residential College, has been involved with the residential college system since its creation. He said that students should embrace their residential college as a home away from home and get to know their resident advisors.

“Be friendly. Don’t be shy.” Atieh said.

Each residential college hosts events throughout the year to encourage students to be involved in a variety of ways, some of which have become traditions. Historian and College Head Assistant for Hester Residential College Sydney Warfield said that means celebrating holidays together.

“My favorite tradition is our Monster Bash,” Warfield said. “Hester always goes all out for this. It’s so much fun looking at the awesome Halloween decorations, dressing up and dancing with my peers. This will be my fourth year in Hester and that is what I always look forward to the most.”

Like many other residential colleges, Hester also holds events for their students around finals and other important times during the semester in an attempt to keep students involved and to promote pride.