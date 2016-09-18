Traffic restrictions along 121 beginning Sept. 19

Staff Report

The entrance to JC Penney on U.S. Route 641/North 16th Street across from the state Route 121 intersection with U.S. Route 641 will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 19 because of ongoing construction on 121.

The entrance closure is expected to be about two weeks, weather permitting.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the closure is required to widen the parking lot entrance as additional lanes are being added to state Route 121 on the west part of the intersection. A curb and gutter will be added to the entrance.

Motorists may access the JC Penney parking lot by using the entrances near Kroger and Captain D’s.

According to KYTC, the state Route 121 intersection at 18th Street and Coldwater Road near the West end of the construction project is expected to open with improved access at Five Points in about two weeks.

Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the primary contractor on the $6.5 million highway improvement project that is approximately 65 percent complete, according to KYTC. Contractors anticipate completion in late fall.