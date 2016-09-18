Racers can’t handle the Salukis

Story by Mark McFarland, Sports Editor

Murray State fell behind early and lost 50-17 Saturday against the Salukis of Southern Illinois University.

The Racers trailed the entire game with SIU returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Murray State was without starting quarterback KD Humphries as he was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Redshirt junior Cameron Birse started his first collegiate football game and finished 15-of-29 for 210 yards and one touchdown but had two interceptions.

The offense struggled as the Racers finished with 319 total yards in the game.

Head Coach Mitch Stewart said the team did not show up to play.

“That firework show was the best thing I’ve seen tonight,” he said.

Murray State couldn’t find its footing as it had zero rushing yards at halftime. Freshman wide receiver Mareio McGraw carried the ball five times for 78 yards including a 68-yard run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Racers will play at home for family weekend at 6 p.m. Saturday against Southeast Missouri State. SEMO was up by 11 on Indiana State in the fourth quarter and lost 27-24. Both Murray State and SEMO will come into the game 0-3 on the season.