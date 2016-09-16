‘Coffee with Bob’ connects Davies to students

Story by Emily Williams, Contributing writer

Students, faculty and staff were given the opportunity to interact directly with President Bob Davies and other university leaders over a cup of coffee Thursday morning, Sept. 15 during “Coffee with Bob.”

Davies said he has held regular “Coffee with Bob” meetings for three years – since the beginning of his presidency here at Murray State – with the purpose of giving everybody in the university a chance to come ask him and the leadership team any questions they may have as well as to simply build community within Murray State.

“I firmly believe in being accessible and available,” Davies said. “Sometimes people are a little afraid to come up to me or members of our leadership team as we come across campus, and over a cup of coffee, it’s just kind of one of those things that eases that transition.”

Senior Presidential Advisor for Strategic Initiatives Renee Fister said because of Davies’ many time commitments, the meetings will be held fewer times this year, but they will also be open to all students, faculty and staff, rather than segregating the meetings as they have done in the past.

Kyle Britton, freshman from Springfield, Illinois, was one of the students taking part in the event and said he came after seeing a poster on campus advertising the opportunity.

“I came because I like coffee and I like networking,” Britton said. “They say Dr. Davies is pretty friendly so I thought I’d just stop by to say hi and maybe talk to some people.”

Davies said the event also gives him the opportunity to receive feedback and to ask students, faculty and staff what is on their minds. He said it helps him keep his finger on the pulse of the university.

“To me, if we have three, it’s worth it. If we have one, it’s worth it,” Davies said. “It creates that conversation. It’s about being connected.”